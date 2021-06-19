Valley Champions crowned on the diamond

On Friday, the Division I baseball section championship featured #1 seed Buchanan vs. #6 seed Liberty-Bakersfield. The Bears plated eight runs in the second inning and didn’t look back beating the Patriots, 17-4 to earn their 7th section title.

In Divison II baseball, the #6 seed Madera Coyotes pulled the road upset against #1 seed Arroyo Grande, 9-1.

Meanwhile in Division VI baseball, #3 Fresno Christian fell to #1 Kennedy 19-0.

In Division II softball, #1 Dinuba topped Selma 2-0.

In Division IV softball, #1 Fowler beat #6 Exeter 1-0 off of a solo home run by Kamerynn Cordova.