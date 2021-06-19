Valley Champions crowned on the diamond

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

On Friday, the Division I baseball section championship featured #1 seed Buchanan vs. #6 seed Liberty-Bakersfield. The Bears plated eight runs in the second inning and didn’t look back beating the Patriots, 17-4 to earn their 7th section title.

In Divison II baseball, the #6 seed Madera Coyotes pulled the road upset against #1 seed Arroyo Grande, 9-1.

Meanwhile in Division VI baseball, #3 Fresno Christian fell to #1 Kennedy 19-0.

In Division II softball, #1 Dinuba topped Selma 2-0.

In Division IV softball, #1 Fowler beat #6 Exeter 1-0 off of a solo home run by Kamerynn Cordova.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com