Two more valley players drafted on Day 3 of MLB Draft

FRESNO, Calif. — On the last day of the 2021 MLB Draft, two more valley baseball players were drafted on Tuesday. Fresno State outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. selected in the 13th round (380th overall pick) by the Colorado Rockies and Reedley College infielder BJ Vela selected in the 16th round (466th overall pick) by the Boston Red Sox.

As a junior with the Bulldogs, Andrews hit .325 with nine home runs. He led the Mountain West with 32 walks.

Andrews, Jr. taken by Rockies on final day of 2021 MLB Draft‼️



We have a feeling we may see him back in Fresno soon, @FresnoGrizzlies! 😊



🔗 https://t.co/MPlbceWjrg#GoDogs | #PrideOfTheValley pic.twitter.com/zXFE4NMyC9 — FS Bulldog Baseball (@FresnoStateBSB) July 13, 2021

There’s also a good chance the Red Wave will get to see Andrews right here in Fresno. The Fresno Grizzlies is the Low-A Affiliate of the Rockies.

“When I finally got [the call] it was definitely a moment to remember,” explained Andrews. “It’s been a dream of mine since the moment I started playing the game, and knowing that I’m one step closer, it’s even more surreal.”

Andrews graduated Fresno State in three years with a business degree.

Meanwhile, Vela led the state in batting average last season hitting .481 with the Reedley Tigers. Vela is the highest drafted Reedley baseball player under head coach Steve Pearse.

We are thrilled to announce Tigers second baseman BJ Vela was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 16th round (466th selection overall) of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft today! BJ Led the state with a .481 batting average and 47 runs scored. https://t.co/UIsovp8B8c — Reedley College (@reedleycollege) July 13, 2021

“I was very excited,” Vela said. “It’s a dream come true. I’ve been working really hard for this. It was a lot of excitement and it was great to be around my family.”