Two Grizzlies players keeping their eyes on the NCAA Super Regionals

(KGPE) – The Fresno Grizzlies begin a six-game series in Modesto on Tuesday night. The Grizzlies (20-10) will try to extend their six-game winning streak against the Nuts (19-11).

Don’t blame a couple of players, however, if some of their attention this week is on the NCAA Super Regionals.

The alma maters of pitcher Will Ethridge (Ole Miss) and pitcher Keegan James (Mississippi State) are still alive in this year’s tournament. Ole Miss is playing Arizona in the Super Regionals, while Mississippi State is hosting Notre Dame.

Will Ethridge and Keegan James were both drafted two years ago, in 2019. Ethridge, a fifth-round pick, was 7-7 that season with a 3.39 ERA for the Rebels.

In 2017, he was a freshman all-American at Ole Miss.

James was a 25th-round draft pick who made 57 career appearances for the Bulldogs. He had an 8-3 career record at Mississippi State with 98 strikeouts in 112 innings.