Two Central Valley basketball stars earn Cal-Hi Sports State Player of the Year honors

FRESNO, Calif. — Saturday night, two Central Valley basketball stars earned Cal-Hi Sports State Player of the Year honors.

Sierra Pacific senior Celeste Lewis earned DIV girls State Player of the Year, while Strathmore junior Jazmine Soto earned DV girls State Player of the Year.

Lewis averaged 16.6 points per game last season and is also Sierra Pacific’s all-time leading scorer.

Lewis becomes the first player to earn this award from a Hanford school.

Amy Bush, Sierra Pacific’s head coach, couldn’t be more proud of Lewis.

“She’s an amazing athlete, an outstanding point guard and just an awesome kid who’s put in a ton of work,” Bush said. “She’s been a key component for our success for the past four years and I’m really gonna miss her. I’ve been blessed to be her coach.”

Meanwhile, Soto’s scoring ranked among the best in the country. She was second in state averaging 29 points per game, and is currently the all-time scoring leader in Tulare County with one more season to go.