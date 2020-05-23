Turlock’s Soderstrom named California’s Gatorade Player of the Year

This year’s MLB Draft will only be five rounds and will take place over two days beginning on June 10th.

The highest MLB draft pick to ever come out of Fresno State is right-handed pitcher Steve Soderstrom, who was picked 6th overall by the Giants in 1993.

Steve’s son, Tyler, who’s currently a senior at Turlock High School, is expected be a first round draft pick this year.

Tyler is a standout catcher, who’s the top rated high school backstop in the draft. He was just named California’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

Tyler’s career batting average is .373 with 69 RBI.

He signed to play at UCLA next season, but those plans could change next month.