PEMBROKE PINES, Fl. – Tulare native and Olympic Silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. is now (8-0) in his professional career. Torrez secured his 8th KO with an eighth-round stoppage over Curtis Harper in a heavyweight battle.

Torrez’s victory over Harper marked his first professional fight that’s gone over three rounds.

“I knew I needed the rounds, and Curtis Harper was a tough, game opponent. This is an experience that will only help me as I progress” said Torrez.