Tulare boxer Richard Torrez is officially an Olympian!

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE) – From Tulare to Tokyo.

Boxer Richard Torrez will be competing in his first Olympics this summer, after the Tulare native was officially named to Team USA. Torrez, a graduate of Mission Oak High School, was one of six boxers to receive the good news on Wednesday.

“Everyone is happy they’re going to the Olympics, it’s everyone’s dream, but I need to be there,” Torrez said in a news release. “The fire that was instilled in me before I could even walk, that drives me to be the best, the fire that has been in my family for generations, has overflowed. It has set ablaze all my second options, and it has made ashes of any other possibility besides that of success.”

Richard Torrez is the highest-ranked super heavyweight boxer in the United States, and he will be the first American to compete in that weight class at the Olympics since 2012.

The boxing competition at this summer’s Olympics will begin on Saturday, July 24th.