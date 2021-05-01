Tuitele, Prentice sign free agent deals after NFL Draft

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Syrus Tuitele could have been at Bulldog Stadium on Friday night. He could have been right there at right tackle as Fresno State wrapped up spring ball with its ‘Spring Preview.’

However, months ago Tuitele chose to enter the NFL Draft instead of returning to Fresno State for one more season.

He did not get drafted.

But the Buffalo Bills liked him enough to sign him after the draft.

Syrus Tuitele, who is listed at 6’6″ and 298 lbs, was second team all-Mountain West last season.

Adam Prentice, meanwhile, will get a chance to compete for a roster spot in Denver.

Prentice, a former three-sport star at Clovis High School, signed with the Broncos on Saturday as an undrafted free agent. He played fullback at South Carolina last season, transferring to the Gamecocks from Colorado State, where he began his collegiate career in 2015 as a walk-on.