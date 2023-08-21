CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A World Series champion will now try to become a Central Section champion as Troy Glaus was introduced on Monday as the new head baseball coach at Buchanan High School.

“Our kids will be prepared to play,” said Glaus. “And they will have the knowledge and the tools to play at a level that they probably don’t even know they can get to.”

The level Troy Glaus reached was the Major Leagues.

Glaus, a four-time all-star, played in the majors for 13 seasons. He helped the Angels win the 2002 World Series.

“This game is very important to me, and it has been for a long, long time,” said Glaus.

“He impressed me with how genuine he is, how committed he is, his honesty,” said Kory Anderson, the athletic director at Buchanan High School who hired Glaus. “And how transparent he was about what he was trying to accomplish.”

Which includes the biggest reason he was interested in the job: his son.

“To come here and come through the program,” said Glaus. “He’s a seventh grader right now. That was the biggest draw. If it wasn’t a fit for him, it wouldn’t have been a fit for me.

“Obviously, it’s a great program. The track record speaks for itself.”