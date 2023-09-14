FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KGPE) – Colorado has been the talk of college football this season for what head coach Deion Sanders has done with pretty much a brand-new team using the transfer portal.

The Buffaloes (2-0) are ranked No. 18 in the latest AP Poll.

On Saturday, Colorado hosts Colorado State and ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ will be in Boulder for the matchup.

“I feel like we’re gonna be the underdog every game at this point,” said CSU senior wide receiver Tory Horton, a Fresno native (Washington Union HS). “I love it, though, I love being the underdog. Of course, we go out there and shock the world. That’s what we want to do.”

Horton was one of the best wide receivers in the Mountain West Conference last season. He had 1,131 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. This season, he has nine catches for 81 yards for the Rams (0-1).

“Tory is just, he’s super talented. He’s got great length. Great, athletic family,” said Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell at Mountain West Media Days in Las Vegas in July. “He’s been my favorite player ever since I signed him. And we talk about what we look for in a wide receiver. He’s the mold. I mean, we like guys that are tall and can run, and are matchup issues for the defense.”