Top prospect Zac Veen gets first professional hit as Grizzlies improve to 3-0

SAN JOSE (KGPE) – The name ‘Zac Veen’ may not mean much to Fresno Grizzlies fans just yet, but he means a lot to the Colorado Rockies.

Veen is their top prospect.

Just 19 years old, the native of Port Orange, Florida was the ninth overall pick in last year’s draft. He is the Fresno Grizzlies’ starting right fielder, and until the ninth inning on Thursday, he was hitless in 2021.

But with a runner on third base and the Grizzlies down 1-0, Veen delivered an RBI single to center field. He would later score on a Colin Simpson double, and the Grizzlies went on to beat the San Jose Giants, 2-1.

Fresno (3-0) and San Jose (0-3) will continue their six-game series on Friday night.