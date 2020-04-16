Top prospect and Fresno native Jalen Green heads to NBA G League

Live Now
FRESNO, Calif. — On Thursday morning at 10am Jalen Green, the nation’s top prospect, announced on Instagram live that he will be joining the NBA G League.

According to Chris Haynes with Yahoo Sports, Green has reached a “substantial six-figure deal to partner with the G League for a year before entering the 2021 NBA Draft.”

The Fresno native played three seasons at San Joaquin Memorial before he transferred to Prolific Prep in Napa.

During his senior year, he averaged 31.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and five assists.

Green had many offers to play college hoops, but according to Haynes, he would’ve chosen Memphis, if he decided to go the college route.

Brad Roznovsky, Green’s former high school head coach at Memorial told Sports Central, “I’m so happy for Jalen first and foremost because the process of making a decision is over… it’s the right choice, not only financially, but for his path to the NBA. Fresno will always be home to him.”

