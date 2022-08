NEW YORK (KSEE/KGPE) – 37 years ago, on August 4th, 1985, Tom Seaver won his 300th game.

Seaver, who was 40 years old and pitching for the White Sox at the time, was pitching at Yankee Stadium. Chicago beat New York that day, 4-1.

The Fresno native became the 17th pitcher in Major League Baseball history to reach 300 wins.