(KGPE) – The New York Mets have a starting rotation this season that includes Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer. However, Tom Seaver will always be the greatest pitcher in Mets history.

Seaver, who is from Fresno, became the Mets’ all-time wins leader exactly 54 years ago, on June 29th, 1969.

The Mets beat the Pirates at Shea Stadium that day, 7-3. The win gave “Tom Terrific” his 44th win in a Mets uniform. He would go on to win 198 games in a Mets uniform.

Seaver would win 311 games total in his 20-year Major League Baseball career, playing with the Reds, White Sox and Red Sox in addition to the Mets.