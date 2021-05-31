This Day in History (1954): Fresno’s Bill Vukovich wins the Indianapolis 500 for the second year in a row

(KGPE) – On May 31st, 1954, Bill Vukovich won the Indianapolis 500 for the second year in a row.

That was 67 years ago Monday.

Vukovich, who grew up in Fresno, set a record at the time with an average race speed of 130.84 mph. He was the first of three generations to compete in the Indianapolis 500.

In 1955, while attempting to win the race for a third straight year, Vukovich was killed at the Indianapolis 500. He died on the 57th lap in a chain-reaction crash.