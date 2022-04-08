Although it is expected that seven former Fresno State Bulldogs will be active in professional baseball in 2022, two will have made opening-day rosters for major league teams on opening day. Here’s who made the bigs and who will face injured list and minor league assignments.

Jordan Luplow Although Luplow, who was drafted in 2014 from Fresno State to the Pittsburgh Pirates, will be a part of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2022, he will start the season on the injured list due to a Grade 1 strain of his right oblique.

Jimmy Lambert Lambert, a right-handed pitcher who was drafted from the Bulldogs in 2016, was optioned to the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, the Charlotte Knights, on March 29

Aaron Judge The 3-time all-star right fielder who was drafted from Fresno State in 2013 will start on opening day for the New York Yankees.

Dylan Lee The left-handed pitcher was optioned to the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, the Gwinnett Stripers, on March 31. Lee was drafted from Fresno State in 2016 by the Miami Marlins.

Taylor Ward Another injured Bulldog, Taylor Ward will start 2022 on the injured list after a sliding catch in right field in Tuesday night’s Anaheim Angels game. Ward was drafted in 2015 from the ‘Dogs as the 26th overall pick.

Austin Wynns Austin Wynns was recently traded to the Philadelphia Phillies organization and will start the 2022 season with the team’s Triple-A affiliate, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Wynns was drafted by the Orioles in 2013 from the Bulldogs.