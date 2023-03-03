(KGPE) – From the road to Selland, onto the road to Sacramento.

That road for the Clovis West boys basketball team actually leads right to the Golden Eagles’ gym. As a No. 1 seed in Division I, they are home throughout the state playoffs until, of course, the state championship game.

The Golden Eagles needed to win a few more games to play for a state championship, and they were unable to do that. They lost to No. 9 Granada in Round II on Thursday night, 70-62 in overtime.

Thursday scores:

Division I (boys): No. 9 Granada def No. 1 Clovis West, 70-62 (OT)

Division II (boys): No. 6 Memorial def No. 14 California, 72-59

Division V (boys): No. 5 Sierra def No. 4 Fortune Early College, 57-55

Division V (boys): No. 3 Ripon Christian def No. 6 Kerman, 73-58

Division I (girls): No. 5 Clovis def No. 4 Cardinal Newman, 62-58

Division II (girls): No. 4 Central def No. 5 Moreau Catholic, 69-51

Division II (girls): No. 3 Monte Vista def No. 11 San Joaquin Memorial, 54-51

Division III (girls): No. 9 Caruthers def No. 1 University, 95-62

Division IV (girls): No. 3 Campbell Hall def No. 6 Porterville, 55-46