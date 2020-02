FRESNO, Calif. — The high school girls basketball playoffs tipped off on Wednesday night throughout the Central Section. In Division I, No. 10 Clovis East topped No. 7 Bullard, 51-30. The Timberwolves will play at No. 2 Righetti in the quarterfinals.

No. 8 Edison beat No. 9 Stockdale by ten points, 62-52, and will travel to top-seeded Bakersfield in the next round.