The Great Bus Adventure: Life on the road

FRESNO, Calif. — Jack Labosky and his fiance, Madi Hiatt, met at Clovis North six years ago and have been together ever since.

Jack is a pitcher in the Tampa Bay Rays organization. He was drafted in the 22nd round out of Duke in 2018. While, Madi is a high school cross-country coach, who just received her Master’s degree from Purdue University Global.

“I think everyone either thinks it’s really cool, thinks we’re hippies or thinks we’re just crazy,” explained Hiatt.

Minor League Baseball players are no strangers to “life on the road” and the engaged couple have taken it to another level.

“It’s nice because it’s pretty low maintenance and we don’t have to worry about a lease,” Labosky said.

They don’t have to worry about moving either. They have a house on wheels.

They live inside a renovated school bus, in an RV park in Port Charlotte, Florida. The bus has 100 square feet of space to make their own. They even named it the J&M Express for Jack & Madi.

They paid $4,000 for the bus and put in about $10,000 more to make it a fully functional living space, equipped with everything they need.

“You kinda just get used to the small spaces, and ya know the amount of clothing you have, but overall I think it’s been a really fun experience living in a bus,” said Hiatt.

Madi and Jack recently gave the bus a fresh coat of paint to match the “Florida vibe.”

“It is a little Clovis North, I can’t say that though cause I’m a Duke grad, and that’s Carolina blue, so it’s a shade higher than that,” explained Labosky.

Most people won’t give up their every day luxuries of living in an apartment or house, but if the thought of living on a bus interests you, they say give it a shot.

“Especially if you’re in the baseball community or just kinda wanna have a good adventure,” Hiatt said. “I don’t see why not, it’s a good way to grow your relationship.”

Labosky agrees.

“That’s what we get to do every day, is appreciate the bus we have, and live a little bit more simple.”