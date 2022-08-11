(KSEE/KGPE) – When Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy takes the field this season, he will do so as one of the best wide receivers in the country. Worthy, a sophomore, had 62 catches for 981 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

His hometown of Fresno was watching.

“I give him a hard time he still hasn’t gotten 1,000 yards. He’s gotta get 1,000 yards,” smiles Kyle Biggs, Worthy’s head coach at Central High School. “I know he wants to win that Biletnikoff. Coach Russ, our receiver coach, is gonna go out and watch him play this year so he gets to go see him. I’m gonna go see him next year.”

Xavier Worthy started all 12 games for Texas last season, setting several school records for freshmen.

“We’ve got a lot of Grizzlies playing at the next level,” said Biggs.