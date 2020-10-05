Sunday’s Central Valley quarterback duel in the NFL goes to Josh Allen

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates a play against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter in the game at Allegiant Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KSEE/KGPE) – In the bigger picture, Sunday’s NFL game at Allegiant Stadium was a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Las Vegas Raiders.

A picture within the picture, however, featured the game’s two quarterbacks: Derek Carr and Josh Allen.

Carr, one of the best quarterbacks in Fresno State history, is in his seventh season in the NFL and is the Raiders’ all-time passing leader. (He would become the franchise’s all-time leader in touchdown passes on Sunday.) Allen, a Firebaugh native, is still considered a young quarterback in the NFL as the 24-year-old is in his third season in Buffalo.

On Sunday, Allen’s Bills got the better of Carr’s Raiders.

Allen led his team to a 30-23 win, completing 24 of his 34 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown. Carr, meanwhile, was 32-of-44 for 311 yards and two touchdowns.

“I took a moment and just thought about (Ken Stabler) and his greatness,” said Carr, who passed Stabler late in the fourth quarter for first place on the Raiders’ all-time list for career touchdown passes. “He’s the best, man. I tip my hat to his family, they have been so gracious to me, so loving to me. I wish I could have met him, I wish I could have talked to him, I wish I could have learned from him, you know? I didn’t have that opportunity, obviously. I’m thankful, can’t take it away. I’m thankful. I’m not gonna sit up here and be depressed about something that is a good thing.

“But at the the same time, if we could have won, then it feels better. I’m sick of losing.”

The Raiders (2-2) have lost two straight games.

