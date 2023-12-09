PASADENA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Strathmore is the first high school football program from the Central Section to win two state football titles. The Spartans beat Bell Gardens 42-7.

“Strathmore, California. Its the little town that could. 2,000 people in that town and for us to have an amazing performance” said head coach Jeromy Blackwell.

Sophomore running back Gerardo Ruiz guided the Spartans past Bell Gardens. Ruiz rushed for over 200 yards and scored five touchdowns in the Spartans’ win over the Lancers.

“Coming from Strathmore it really means something. Blue collar people, we push ourselves every day. We worked all summer for this” said Ruiz.

Senior quarterback Bryson Bias is capping off his high school career with a state title. “We finally made it to the top. Its the greatest feeling the world” said Bias.