VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In 2016, Strathmore was the first high school football team in Tulare County to host a state playoff game. One year later, the Spartans were the first team in Tulare County to win a state championship.

Jeromy Blackwell was the head coach of both of those teams.

Blackwell is still the head coach, but he is in the news right now because he is in the hospital. He is currently being treated at Kaweah Health Medical Center in Visalia after he got injured from a fall.

Jeromy Blackwell has been the head football coach at Strathmore High School since 2000. The Spartans begin the 2023 season on August 18th at Exeter.