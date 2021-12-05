State champions! Fresno City defeats West Valley to win the second state volleyball championship in program history

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City College women’s volleyball team was on the verge of a state championship on Sunday. The Rams, who won their only state title in 2016, had only lost three times this season.

However, two of those losses were to West Valley.

West Valley was the team standing in Fresno City’s way on Sunday, and the Vikings won the first set. But then the Rams won three consecutive sets and celebrated with the program’s second state championship.

This one was won on the Rams’ home court, as Fresno City hosted this year’s tournament.

“I’m just super happy for these kids. Each year it’s their memories and their experiences,” said Fresno City head coach Kieran Roblee. “And so, I’m just so happy that they’re gonna have these lifelong memories of this experience. It’s just great.”

Outside hitter Lexi Pagani, a freshman out of Buchanan High School, had 19 kills and was named the tournament’s MVP.

“Just to get here. Playing Feather (River), playing them since we’ve lost to them this year, getting our revenge back was definitely a good feeling on our home court,” she said.