Spring Senior Standout: Treven Crowley

A short time after it began, the coronavirus pandemic forced the CIF to cancel the rest of the spring sports season, which meant an abrupt ending to the high school careers of spring sports seniors around the central valley. As a way of honoring some of these outstanding seniors, our Sports Central team will be presenting a series of stories called “Senior Standouts” each Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday through the end of June.

HILMAR, Calif. — The Central Valley produces some very talented high school baseball players. Some can be found within a thirty mile radius. For others, you just need to drive 80 miles north on the 99 to find a pitcher who’s throwing some heat and not lacking any confidence.

“[I’m] kinda cocky when I’m playing, ya know, when I’m out on the mound,” said Hilmar senior pitcher Treven Crowley. “Otherwise, I’m a sweet kid so, it’s nothing personal.”

It’s not personal, until you’re the guy he’s facing in the batter’s box.

“My mindset is to intimidate the batter. So make them as scared as possible and just to make them feel uncomfortable,” Crowley explained.

Crowley is a senior pitcher out of Hilmar High School. Last year, he was throwing high 80s, this year, his velocity reached the low to mid-90s.

“Since college is gonna happen, I want to try and get to 99, hopefully. That’s one of my goals,” Crowley said.

He’ll try to accomplish that goal as a Diamond ‘Dog next season. In November, Crowley signed his letter of intent to play at Fresno State, and one of the big reasons he chose the Bulldogs is because of their style of play.

“They’re underdogs, and they’re a bunch of scrappy people, and it just reminds me of myself,” said Crowley. “It just made me feel accepted in, so it’s something that was great for me.”

Crowley was just a young kid when the Underdogs turned to Wonderdogs in 2008, but he says that he watches Game 3 of the College World Seried Finals often.

“You know what’s funny? When I get home, I go on YouTube and watch the 2008 College World Series when Fresno beat Georgia,” Crowley explained with excitement. “Like I can’t wait to have that feeling. So one of my goals is trying to get in the College World Series. I literally watch that video two times a day.”

Jeff Brown, Hilmar’s varsity head baseball coach , says Treven is a complete athlete.

“The Bulldogs will love his versatility and athleticism. Not only is he a pitching prospect who can throw in the low 90s, he’s also an outstanding hitter with good speed who can transition to any position in the field defensively,” Brown said.

Speaking of being versatile, Crowley was the starting quarterback for Hilmar during his junior year, when the Yellowjackets won the 6-AA State Championship over Strathmore 49-0.

However, Crowley didn’t play football his senior year, so he could concentrate on his craft.

“I like the sport,” Crowley explained about football. “I like playing it, but I know my future is more important, and that’s baseball.”

The future looks bright for Crowley on the hill. During a game this year, he struck out 15 batters in 5 innings of work. That means, every single out was a strikeout by Crowley.

“I was so focused that day,” he said. “I just blacked out basically. I had a lot of MLB scouts come to my games and, ya know, it was something I had to take serious.”