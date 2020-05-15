Spring Senior Standout: Marissa Montelongo

A short time after it began, the coronavirus pandemic forced the CIF to cancel the rest of the spring sports season, which meant an abrupt ending to the high school careers of spring sports seniors around the central valley. As a way of honoring some of these outstanding seniors, our Sports Central team will be presenting a series of stories called “Senior Standouts” each Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday through the end of June.

KINGSBURG, Calif. — Marissa Montelongo is a dual-sport athlete at Kingsburg High School who’s a four-year varsity star in both soccer and softball. She’ll be playing both sports in college next year.

“Time management is gonna be the biggest thing that I’m gonna need to develop pretty quickly,” Montelongo said.

Marissa received a scholarship to play softball at St. Mary’s and will get the chance to join the soccer team in the fall, along with trying to balance school.

“The thing is, she doesn’t just show up and say ‘I’m gonna succeed,'” said Kingsburg softball head coach, Randy Sieger. “She puts in the work to succeed and that’s what’s made her a special athlete.”

During her time with the Kingsburg soccer team, Marissa was named MVP all four years, set a program record for most career goals with 122 and helped the Vikings to four Valley Championships.

“Whenever someone scores, I just love the hugs after, that’s probably the best feeling ever,” as Montelongo described her love for soccer.

In softball, she finished with a .427 career batting average and an on-base percentage of .484.

“Marissa’s definitely in the top five all-time of the girls that I’ve coached, and I have coached many girls that went on to college at all levels,” Sieger said. “Marissa’s just one of these exceptional athletes that only comes along every now and then. She’s tiny in size, but she’s mighty on the field.”

Marissa’s success on the playing field translates to the classroom as well, she currently has a 4.2 GPA.