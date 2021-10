BUFFALO, N.Y. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Sunday, quarterback Josh Allen wore a Firebaugh Eagles sweatshirt before the Bills’ game against the Texans.

Buffalo fans saw the sweatshirt and wanted one; now they can buy it.

You wanted it, we got it.



Shop the official Firebaugh hoodie: https://t.co/LDOFJ3C2fI pic.twitter.com/yOhdx1HbUa — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 6, 2021

For a limited time, Shop One Buffalo is selling Firebaugh Eagles sweatshirts for $40, with all the proceeds going to Firebaugh High School.