Senior Update: Angel Celaya

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Golden West senior Angel Celaya became the first female in Central Section history to score a touchdown at the varsity level. She also wrestled in the winter and could’ve pursued that in college, but she decided to attend Oregon, for academics only.

She’s planning on majoring in human physiology with a minor in broadcasting.

“I wanted a university that me and my family could all agree on,” said Celaya.

“We all fell in love with Oregon when we went to go visit, they [the community] come together and support the university, and I really love their drive for athletics. Plus, they have a women’s rugby team that I’m applying for, so we’ll see how that works,” Celaya added.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Bulldog Insider Podcast