Senior Update: Angel Celaya

Golden West senior Angel Celaya became the first female in Central Section history to score a touchdown at the varsity level. She also wrestled in the winter and could’ve pursued that in college, but she decided to attend Oregon, for academics only.

She’s planning on majoring in human physiology with a minor in broadcasting.

“I wanted a university that me and my family could all agree on,” said Celaya.

“We all fell in love with Oregon when we went to go visit, they [the community] come together and support the university, and I really love their drive for athletics. Plus, they have a women’s rugby team that I’m applying for, so we’ll see how that works,” Celaya added.