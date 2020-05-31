Selma’s Andrea Duran in race to join the “Greatest All-Time Softball Team”

With the Women’s College World Series being canceled in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic, ESPN is giving fans a chance to vote for the Greatest All-Time Softball Team.

ESPN is going position by position and a Central Valley native made the short list at third base.

Selma’s own Andrea Duran was recently inducted into the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame. As a Bear, she set Central Section records with a .558 batting average and also in career hits and runs scored.

Duran went on to UCLA to help the Bruins win two National Championships and was named Pac-10 Player of the Year.

She then became an Olympian and helped Team USA to a silver medal in the 2008 Olympics.

If you’d like to cast your vote visit:

