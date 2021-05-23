Season ends for Fresno State softball in Los Angeles Regional

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Fresno State softball team has been eliminated in the Los Angeles Regional.

The Bulldogs started the day in the winner’s bracket against No. 2 UCLA. Fresno State jumped out to a 1-0 lead after true freshman Avery Lawley hit an RBI double to put the ‘Dogs up one in the 5th. It was the Buchanan alum’s first extra base hit of the year.

The Bruins tied the game in the bottom of the 7th off of an RBI single by Rachel Garcia, which pushed the game into extras.

UCLA scored four runs in the 8th inning to make it 5-1.

In the bottom of the 8th, the Bulldogs were able to muster three runs to pull within one. They had runners on second and third with two outs, but Garcia struck out the last batter to end the threat. Fresno State’s comeback fell short, 5-4 in 8 innings.

Fresno State was sent to the elimination game against Minnesota later in the night and also gave a fight until the end.

The Bulldogs were down 6-3 in the bottom of the 7th, but with bases loaded and two outs, the ‘Dogs hit into a fielder’s choice and threw out the runner at first to end the game. Minnesota wins 6-3 and eliminates Fresno State.

Fresno State finishes the season with a 37-12 record.