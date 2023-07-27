FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – On Thursday night, the Savannah Bananas’ World Tour made a stop in Fresno.

The Bananas, who are based in Georgia, put on a show in front of a sellout crowd at Chukchansi Park.

“We’re taking the fan experience to an entirely new level,” said Eric Byrnes, the Bananas’ Director of Chaos.'”

Yes, that is his title.

The Savannah Bananas don’t play baseball, they play ‘banana ball.’ It is similar to America’s pastime, but with a twist; there is music, constant dancing and other antics that are not typically found at a normal game.

For example, the Banana players run into the stands to interact with fans throughout the game.

“It’s introducing the world to something completely new, something different,” said Byrnes, who played eleven seasons in the major leagues. “Ultimately, there’s a vibe and energy around this that’s contagious.”

Tickets to see the Savannah Bananas in Fresno have been sold out for several months. Original tickets purchased through the Bananas’ website sold for as low as $25, but on gameday some were being resold for as much as $275.

The Savannah Bananas’ World Tour continues on Saturday in Sacramento.