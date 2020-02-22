Sanger boys soccer wins DII Valley title; Orosi girls soccer becomes DIV champs; Hoover girls basketball advances to quarterfinals

FRESNO, Calif. — The Sanger boys soccer team makes program history after winning its first ever Valley championship with a 4-1 victory over Dinuba in DII. In DIV girls, the Orosi Cardinals topped East Bakersfield 2-1 in overtime. Meanwhile, in the DIII girls basketball quarterfinals, Hoover edged Roosevelt in overtime, 56-52. The Patriots will face Porterville on Wednesday in the semifinals.

