FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Saturday afternoon in Sacramento, the San Joaquin Memorial boys basketball team will face Pacifica Christian-Newport Beach for the Division II state championship. It is the Panthers’ first-ever appearance in a state championship game, but it will be their second time playing the Tritons this season.

The two teams met on December 27th, with San Joaquin Memorial winning, 68-58.

“We’re not going into this game thinking that we’re gonna beat ’em again,” said senior guard Armari Carraway. “We’re going into this game thinking we’re hungry. We’re hungry for it.”

Added sophomore forward Julius Olanrewaju, “I kinda feel like it’s gonna be a difficult game. Because both teams got better over time. It’s not gonna be the same team we played a couple of months ago.”

San Joaquin Memorial has a lengthy basketball history, one that involves the Lopez twins (Brook and Robin), Quincy Pondexter and Jalen Green. All of them were (or are) NBA players; however, none of them ever won a state title in high school.

“We lost a tough game to St. Joseph in our section playoffs, and we felt like after that game…we lost by two…and look at them now,” said head coach Brad Roznovsky, whose team is 25-9 this season. “So we knew after that game, depending on our seed, that we might be able to make a state run.”