SACRAMENTO (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis North boys basketball players called themselves “road warriors.” And they had that phrase on their t-shirts on Friday night during pregame warmups in Sacramento, because they played every single game in the state playoffs on the road.

It has been almost the exact opposite for the San Joaquin Memorial girls.

All but one of the Panthers’ state playoff games have been at home, and they have dominated: winning all of them by at least ten points.

In Saturday’s Division II state championship game against Sage Hill, Memorial also had a double-digit lead. In fact, the Panthers had the lead for more than 28 minutes.

But not at the end. Sage Hill hung around and eventually won the game, 51-47.

“I don’t know, we came up a little short,” said Memorial coach Verenique Warren. “I think stage fright. Being that out of the ten, six of the ten are freshmen…stage fright, jitters, all the lights and cameras and everything is rolling. I just felt like that might have played a part.”

San Joaquin Memorial may have lost the last game of the season, but the Panthers arrived in Sacramento on a 17-game winning streak. They also went through a coaching change this season.

“They just believed,” said Warren. “I told ’em, ‘it’s basically us versus us, ladies.’ And if we believe, all ten of us believe, all ten of us and three coaches so 13 total, we’ll be okay.”

“We all experienced a lot this year,” said junior forward/center Meadow Roland, who scored a team-high ten points. “We overcame every challenge that was thrown our way. And, like Coach said, we just came up short in this game. It wasn’t the outcome that we wanted, but it happened.”

Saturday’s loss for San Joaquin Memorial is the Panthers’ first loss since January 15th.