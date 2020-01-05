San Francisco 49ers to host Minnesota Vikings

Local Sports

by: Kirsten Moran

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers will host the Minnesota Vikings at home next Saturday in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

The Minnesota Vikings upset the New Orleans Saints on Sunday’s NFC Wildcard game, 26-20 in overtime.

The 49ers and Vikings will kick off at 1:35 on Jan. 11 at Levi’s Stadium.

This game will be the first time Levi’s Stadium has held a playoff game for San Francisco.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

