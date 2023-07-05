(KGPE) – On June 9th, less than one month ago, Ryan Maddox was named the Gatorade California Softball Player of the Year. That means she was chosen as the best player in the state in the sport of softball.

On Wednesday, she was honored as one of the best players in the country.

Maddox, a senior pitcher at Clovis North, was recognized by MaxPreps as a second team all-American. She had a record of 21-1 this season with a 0.64 ERA.

She struck out 281 batters in 152 innings pitched.

Maddox, who will pitch at Arizona next year, is the No. 3 prospect in the nation in the class of 2023, according to MaxPreps.