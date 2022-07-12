(KSEE) – Ron Adams has been a basketball coach for 54 years. For 30 of those years, he has been in the NBA (including the last eight with Golden State, which has resulted in four NBA championships.)

On Tuesday, Adams was honored with a lifetime impact award.

Ron Adams was recognized by the National Basketball Coaches Association as the recipient of the 2022 Tex Winter Assistant Coach Lifetime Impact Award. It is named after a hall of famer who was considered an innovator, among other things.

Adams, who is from Laton, began his coaching career at Fresno Pacific. He also coached at Fresno State. He began coaching in the NBA in 1992.

“Ron Adams embodies everything that makes a great coach. He is passionate about teaching, has a great basketball IQ, a tireless work ethic,” said NBCA president (and Indiana Pacers head coach) Rick Carlisle in a news release. “His efforts and dedication have earned him…the respect of players and coaches throughout the league.”