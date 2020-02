Road to Selland: Clovis East beats Edison, Redwood upsets Roosevelt

FRESNO, Calif. -- Fresno State junior catcher/infielder Zach Presno was named Mountain West Player of the Week after hitting .417 with three home runs and six RBI vs. UC Irvine in the Bulldogs' opening weekend.

Presno says experience has helped him a lot. "The game's just slowed down a little bit," Presno said. "It's a lot of fun to be out there as an older guy and have all those younger guys behind us, with all the confidence you know, it kinda just takes a little pressure off everybody, everybody's gonna do their part and so we had a lot of fun."