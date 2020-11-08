Rivers with the hot hand in Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Fresno State senior running back Ronnie Rivers led his team to victory on Saturday at the brand new Allegiant Stadium, helping the Bulldogs beat UNLV 40-27 and improve to 2-1 on the season.

Rivers had 232 all-purpose yards with four total touchdowns, three rushing. He ran for 133 yards and added 99 receiving yards. That was his 11th straight game with a touchdown dating back to last season.

Rivers now has 43 career touchdowns and moves to second place for most in Fresno State history.

The Bulldogs finished with 487 yards of total offense, while UNLV had 402 yards.

Jake Haener was 15-of-23 and threw for 164 yards and one touchdown, while adding a 54-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ defense forced three turnovers and had six sacks, a season high.

UNLV’s running back Charles Williams, a Bullard High alum, ran for 89 yards with a touchdown.

Fresno State will travel to Utah State and play the Aggies on Saturday, November 14th. Kickoff is set for 11:30am PT and will air on FS2.