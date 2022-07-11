TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Richard Torrez is back in the ring this Friday.

Torrez, a native of Tulare and an Olympic silver medalist at heavyweight, will be fighting in Temecula for his second fight as a professional. He made his pro debut at the Save Mart Center back in March and won via knockout in the second round.

“One of my favorite quotes is, ‘live as if you were to die today. Learn as if you were to live forever,'” said Torrez on Monday. “And I think I am going to embody that statement as well. That first fight was amazing, and I lived it to my fullest experience, and now I get to learn from it. There’s a lot of things I can work on, and a lot of things I can make better. I did that in practice, and you’re gonna see that in the fight.”

Torrez will be fighting Roberto Zavala on Friday night. Zavala, from Del Rio, Texas, is 2-1-1 in his pro career with two knockouts. The fight is on the main card and it is scheduled to last six rounds.