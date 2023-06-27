(KGPE) – It has been awhile since Richard Torrez, Jr last appeared in the boxing ring. He was supposed to fight in March (at the Save Mart Center), but he had to withdraw due to injury.

Well, now he is back.

It was announced on Tuesday that Torrez will return to the ring on August 12th. He will fight Willie Jake, Jr in Glendale, Arizona.

Jake, 40, has a professional record of 11-3-2.

Torrez, meanwhile, is 5-0 as a professional with five knockouts. The native of Tulare (Mission Oak High School) turned pro in early 2022 after winning a silver medal in the heavyweight division at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago.