(KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple media outlets are reporting that Trent Dilfer will be the next head football coach at UAB, the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

UAB is currently a member of Conference USA, but is moving to the American Athletic Conference next summer.

Trent Dilfer is a former NFL quarterback, a veteran of 13 seasons who won a Super Bowl in 2000 with the Ravens. He was a first-round draft pick of Tampa Bay in 1994 after a career at Fresno State in which he passed for 3,000 yards in back-to-back years (1992-1993).

Dilfer is currently the head coach at a private high school in Tennessee, where he has been since 2019.