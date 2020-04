FRESNO, Calif. — According to reports, Fresno State guard Niven Hart is planning on declaring for the NBA Draft, but will maintain his college eligibility.

The freshman played in 26 games and averaged 8.7 points and 2.5 rebounds off the bench for the Bulldogs.

If he doesn’t come back to Fresno State, that would be ten players not returning from last season’s team, three seniors and six more who have entered the transfer portal.