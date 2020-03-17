Report: Jim Bartko dies at 54

Breaking News
EUGENE, Oregon (KSEE/KGPE) – According to a report in The Oregonian, Jim Bartko has died.

Bartko, 54, was Fresno State’s Director of Athletics from 2015-2017. Before and after his time with the Bulldogs, he worked for the University of Oregon.

Bartko reportedly collapsed during a workout on Monday, according to The Oregonian, which adds he was rushed to a hospital where he died during surgery.

