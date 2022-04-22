FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Central Valley continues to reflect on the life and legacy of local sports legend, Daryle Lamonica.

Lamonica was a former Quarterback at Clovis High and an Oakland Raider.

Lamonica was at the center of a lot of key moments in the history of professional football, even competing on the sport’s most illustrious stage.

Lamonica was the man under center, quarterbacking the Raiders during Super Bowl II in 1968.

Although the second-ever rendition of “The Big Game” was over 50 years ago, Lamonica was able to recall many vivid details during a 2015 interview.

“Everything was big, I remember we came onto the field, and they had these big players, of a Raider and a Green Bay Packer, I mean, it must have been like two stories high,” Lamonica said.

Lamonica’s Super Bowl appearance even predated the name “Super Bowl” as the game would not bear that moniker until the following season in 1969.

Lamonica said the name difference wasn’t the only difference between then and now.

“Everything was around football then, we didn’t have a lot of the side attractions and stuff,” Lamonica said.

In 1968 Lamonica or “The Mad Bomber” as he was nicknamed, lead the Raiders to an AFL Championship and squared off against arguably the most prolific coach of all time in Vince Lombardi and the Green Bay Packers with a sellout crowd in attendance in Miami.

The game did not have anywhere near the level of pageantry or media frenzy we have come to affiliate with the Super Bowl.

“I couldn’t tell you who entertained at halftime,” Lamonica said.

The answer? The Grambling State University Marching Band.

The Packers won the game 33-14, with Vince Lombardi claiming his second trophy that would eventually go on to be referred to as “The Lombardi Trophy”.

“I was impressed how we held our own for over a half, and we made a lot of good plays. We made some bad plays, I threw the one interception,” Lamonica said.

Lamonica did throw two touchdowns, but the interception he threw was returned by the Packer Defense for a Touchdown, more or less securing the win for Green Bay.

“I’ve gone over that a thousand times, Freddy was going down on a hook, and he got bumped and I saw him going into his hook mode and I released it, and as soon as I did, he got bumped off,” Lamonica said of the infamous throw.

Earlier in his career, Lamonica was part of the Buffalo Bills when they won back-to-back AFL championships in 1964 and 1965, the second team with multiple titles in the young league’s history.

Lamonica was able to collect his fair share of awards during his playing career.

Lamonica was a two time Pro Bowler, a two time AFL Most Valuable Player, the 1967 AFL Championship Most Valuable Player, among other notable accomplishments

“Two of my trophies that are probably the most special in my career, the Most Valuable Player in the American Football League,” Lamonica said.

Although he came close, Lamonica never got another shot at football’s ultimate prize.

“It’s special, no doubt about that, but it would have been more special if I had a ring to go with it,” Lamonica said.

Lamonica’s .791 winning percentage is still first among Super Bowl Era quarterbacks with at least 70 starts.

His Alma Mater Clovis High School’s Stadium still bears the local legend’s name.