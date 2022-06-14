REEDLEY, Calif. (KGPE) – Reedley College had a football player last season who was one of the best junior college safeties in the country: Jadon Pearson.

This fall, Pearson will be playing in the Pac-12 at the University of Utah.

Jadon Pearson, who announced his commitment on Tuesday, chose Utah over Florida State, Missouri, Oregon State and Washington State (his top five schools). He had twelve Division I scholarship offers after a season in which he had 74 tackles and three interceptions.

Originally from Gilbert, Arizona, Pearson officially visited Utah this past weekend.

“…To Reedley College, I am so thankful you took a struggling 20-year-old and trusted that I could positively influence campus,” he wrote in a social media post. “I am nothing without the work and grit of my teammates. They pushed me every day and deserve the same recognition I do…”