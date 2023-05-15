MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The junior college state championship for men’s golf is taking place in Madera this year, at Dragonfly Golf Club. Reedley College began the final day in the lead, and ended the day in the lead.

The Tigers won their first state championship since 2016.

Reedley’s team score was 19-under-par. According to cccaasports.com, that is the lowest team round of the 21st century.

“I’m really proud of the kids,” said head coach Scott Stark in a news release. “They all contributed together and that was the biggest thing.

“It was a true team win.”