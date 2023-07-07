(KSEE/KGPE) – Joey Volchko helped the Redwood High School baseball team win the East Yosemite League in 2023. On Sunday, there is a chance he might hear his name called during the first 70 picks of the MLB First-Year Player Draft.

On Friday, Volchko was named first team all-state for medium schools by Cal-Hi Sports.

Joey Volchko, who is committed to Stanford, was 4-0 in league play for the Rangers with a 0.26 ERA. He also hit .510 at the plate in the EYL.

Volchko is one of several valley players to be named all-state on Friday by Cal-Hi Sports:

Medium Schools (First Team):

Houston Hirschkorn – Kingsburg

Joey Volchko – Redwood

Medium Schools (Second Team):

Justin Cuellar – Tulare Western

McGuire Smith – Liberty, Madera Ranchos

Small Schools (First Team):

Isac Mandujano – Dos Palos

Jacob Ogilby – Mariposa

Peyton Van Worth – Dos Palos

Small Schools (Second Team):

Adam Delgado – Kerman

Mason Medina – Minarets

Logan Mooneyham – Stone Ridge Christian