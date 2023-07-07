(KSEE/KGPE) – Joey Volchko helped the Redwood High School baseball team win the East Yosemite League in 2023. On Sunday, there is a chance he might hear his name called during the first 70 picks of the MLB First-Year Player Draft.
On Friday, Volchko was named first team all-state for medium schools by Cal-Hi Sports.
Joey Volchko, who is committed to Stanford, was 4-0 in league play for the Rangers with a 0.26 ERA. He also hit .510 at the plate in the EYL.
Volchko is one of several valley players to be named all-state on Friday by Cal-Hi Sports:
Medium Schools (First Team):
Houston Hirschkorn – Kingsburg
Joey Volchko – Redwood
Medium Schools (Second Team):
Justin Cuellar – Tulare Western
McGuire Smith – Liberty, Madera Ranchos
Small Schools (First Team):
Isac Mandujano – Dos Palos
Jacob Ogilby – Mariposa
Peyton Van Worth – Dos Palos
Small Schools (Second Team):
Adam Delgado – Kerman
Mason Medina – Minarets
Logan Mooneyham – Stone Ridge Christian