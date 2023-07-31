VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The East Yosemite League held its second annual Media Day on Monday, with coaches and players from all six schools meeting at El Diamante High School in Visalia.

The EYL is made up of El Diamante, Golden West, Monache, Mt. Whitney, Redwood and Porterville.

Redwood won the EYL last season, a 5-0 record in league play.

“I think Redwood has always had a great program that dates back 50 years, back to Roger Kelly, which started in the ’70’s or late ’60’s,” said head coach Kevin Scharton. “But the target on the back, I just think if you’re a successful team it comes with the territory.”