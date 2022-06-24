FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Ja’Marr Chase is a wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals. A rookie last season, he set the NFL rookie record with 1,455 receiving yards. He also had 13 receiving touchdowns.

Last week, a couple of guys in Fresno bought a premium box of football cards and they pulled a Panini Flawless Ja’Marr Chase platinum rookie signature card. It is one of one, and is worth somewhere between $10-14,000.

“You’re looking for one of the top quarterbacks: Mac Jones, Trey Lance, Zach Wilson, Trevor Lawrence,” said Will Roberson, a co-owner of the card after splitting the box with his good friend, Garrett Griego. “And, also, Ja’Marr Chase. He’s one of the top position players in the draft and we were just lucky enough to hit one of those cards…it’s not everyday that you run across one of these, you can’t find them everywhere.”

Says Griego, “This definitely isn’t our first investment. We spend a lot of time, try to get to one or two shows a month traveling up and down California.”

Roberson and Griego paid $4,500 each for the box ($9,000 total), which contained ten cards.

“Usually on-field performance translates to card values in one way or another. Or, at least, the speculation of long-term value on the card,” said Eric Fiedler, owner of The Card Bar where the box was sold. “That’s the only one of those cards out there, it will garner some interest.”